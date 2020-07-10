Salt Lake City Racial Equity In Policing Commission issues statement on the Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Racial Equity In Policing Commission issued a statement after the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office ruled that the Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal officer-involved shooting was justified.

In their statement they said:

“To the family of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, we are so incredibly saddened by the loss of your beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. No person should experience a tragic loss like this, let alone under these circumstances. We know that our words cannot begin to help you heal, but our intent is that you may someday find solace in our actions and efforts to ensure that no family should ever find themselves in the position you are in now.

Today, our communities of color are tired. After lifetimes of repeatedly asking for change in the wake of tragedies, the outcomes have become unfortunately predictable.

As acknowledged by the Salt Lake County DA himself today, our standards for deadly force are too broad. There is a gap in this instance, and in other policies and practices both in Salt Lake City and throughout our state, between what is legal and what is truly right and just.

As a commission, our purpose is to identify what is inequitable and unjust, and to recommend corrections to those issues. There is much work ahead of us to get our city to where we need to be, but we believe in this case the change we need to see is not only possible but within our collective reach.”