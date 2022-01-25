Salt Lake City Public Library temporarily closed due to Covid-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 22: A general view of some of the bookshelves within the Barbican Library following it’s re-opening, at the Barbican Centre on July 22, 2020 in London, England. After months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the library opened it’s doors to the public on July 20, with a range of safety measures in place, including a maximum 30-minute visit time, one-way systems, mandatory hand cleansing and the removal of seating. All returned items are quarantined for 72 hours to ensure the items are virus-free. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of Jan. 19, 2022, the Salt Lake City Public Library is now closed to in-person visits.

The library is set to be closed for a minimum of two weeks, and their website states, “this change is necessary because of staffing issues brought on by the sudden and dramatic increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the entire state.”

Curbside Services, however, which include holds pickup, browsing to-go, and print services, are remaining open.

You can pick up your items by parking in one of the designated parking spaces on 200 East, and calling 801-594-8618.

While the main library is closed, the neighborhood branch locations will remain open.

Click here for a list of locations and hours.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories