SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Two Utah men face federal charges after they allegedly set fire to a Salt Lake City Police Department vehicle during protests on Saturday.

Court documents state that after rioters overturned the police vehicle during the protests, the patrol car was set on fire.

Video footage from the riot shows Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, and Latroi Devon Newbins, 28, both of Salt Lake City, tossing combustible materials onto the flames causing the flames to increase, further destroying the vehicle, documents state.

“We value and support the rights we all enjoy to peacefully demonstrate and advocate for our beliefs. However, we have zero tolerance for those who hijack peaceful protests and commit violations of federal law,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said Wednesday. “Those involved in this criminal behavior – including the conduct alleged in this complaint – should know that we will use every available tool we have to hold them accountable.”

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said detectives worked tirelessly to identify numerous “perpetrators of violence and destruction” in relation to the riots.





“We too are committed to bringing to justice those who attempted to interrupt the peaceful protest,” said Chief Brown. “We appreciate the partnerships we share with our federal agencies, to make sure that, through our shared resources, we are able to bring the correct judgment to these criminals.”

Patton and Newbins were indicted in federal court on one count of arson. The federal charge has a potential sentence of 20 years in prison with a minimum sentence of five years.

Patton will move to federal custody Thursday and an initial appearance will be scheduled for him, most likely next week.

Newbins will have an initial appearance on June 9 at 1 p.m. A request for detention will be filed for him either Thursday or Friday.

A third man was also charged in connection with the incident.

A complaint is not a finding of guilt. Individuals charged in a complaint are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial.