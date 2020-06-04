Third man charged after police car tipped, burned in protest

FILE – In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, file photo, protesters look at a burned police vehicle in Salt Lake City. A Salt Lake City man accused of setting fire to an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd was charged in federal court Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Investigators studied video footage to find Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, who is accused of tossing a combustible substance into the patrol car, feeding the flames that destroyed it, prosecutors said in court documents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A third person has been charged in the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car set on fire during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Connor Peebles, 21, of Belmont, Michigan, helped flip the vehicle onto its roof Saturday, prosecutors said in court documents. Peebles was charged Wednesday with felony counts of criminal mischief and rioting.

RELATED: Two men charged after Salt Lake City police car torched during riots

A police officer was arriving at the police station when she was surrounded by a crowd of people who began pounding on the windows, prosecutors said. Other officers helped her out of the car before it was destroyed.

This photo provided by Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office shows Connor Peebles. A third person has been charged in the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car set on fire during protests over the death of George Floyd. Connor Peebles, 21, of Belmont, Michigan, helped flip the vehicle onto its roof Saturday May 30, 2020, prosecutors said in court documents. Peebles was charged Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with felony counts of criminal mischief and rioting. (Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

Peebles later told police that he had damaged the patrol car and thrown water bottles at police officers, authorities said in court documents.

RELATED: Utah’s Black Lives Matter chapters condemn violent and destructive acts during SLC riots

Peebles could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the riot count. The criminal mischief count carries a more severe punishment because of the number of people involved with flipping the car and is punishable by up to life in prison, according to court documents.

Two Salt Lake City men who are accused of tossing combustible substances into the patrol car were both charged with arson in federal court on Wednesday.

The police car had over $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.

No attorney was listed in court records who could comment on Peebles’ behalf.