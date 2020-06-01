SLC Justice Court closed Monday due to protest damage, virtual meetings will proceed

Salt Lake City Protests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Saturday’s protests in Downtown Salt Lake City left a significant amount of damage on several state and city federal buildings. Salt Lake City Justice Court being one of those, due to the need for repairing damage done, the will be physically closed on Monday .

A post on Utah State Courts Facebook page reads:

“We are confident that Facilities will be able to replace the windows, restore the bricks, and clean the doors in short order. But we also know that the social and psychological wounds exposed by George Floyd’s killing will take much longer to heal.”

Saturday’s protests added to the strain already caused by the COVID-19, the court says once the building is cleared for public use, they will re-open the lobby and resume in-person hearings (to the extent permitted by our Covid-19 orders).

All virtual hearings scheduled for Monday will move forward.

For further assistance contact the court at 801-578-3800.

