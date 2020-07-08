Police release body cam video, seek suspects in SLC riot

A policeman walks in front of a burning vehicle as protesters demonstrate Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Thousands of people converged on downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and some demonstrators set fire to a police car and threw eggs and wrote graffiti on a police station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Police Department released a body camera video showing assaults during a peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd that turned violent.

The protest happened on May 30 in downtown Salt Lake City. The protest lasted late into the night even after a curfew was put in place.

Many buildings and property were reportedly destroyed during the riot.

Salt Lake City Police need help identifying the people in the video who reportedly pepper sprayed officers and threw car parts and rocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.