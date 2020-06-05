Salt Lake City officer who pushed down elderly man removed from patrol duties during investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Salt Lake City police officer caught on camera pushing down an elderly man with a cane was removed from patrol duties, the mayor’s office said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared an update on encounters between law enforcement and the public since protests in the city began on May 30.

In a widely-circulated video recorded by ABC4 News, the officer can be seen knocking 67-year-old James Tobin off his feet.

“I thought they were just coming down the street and all of a sudden they came charging at me,” Tobin told ABC4 News in an interview.

The mayor’s office said the officer was removed from patrol duties while Internal Affairs investigates the incident. The investigation will include a review of body camera footage, witness testimony and “other sources.”

SLCPD Chief of Police Mike Brown, who spoke with Tobin the morning following the incident, asked the City’s Civilian Review Board review the encounter as well.

“A cornerstone of the movement we’re seeing is transparency and accountability, and

Salt Lake City fears neither,” said Mendenhall on Thursday. “We’ve received many comments and inquiries from the public seeking answers for some concerning things that have occurred. We welcome those requests.”