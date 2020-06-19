Salt Lake City and County Building covered with flyers as protesters gather for Juneteenth march

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The outside of the Salt Lake City and County Building was covered with flyers Friday morning as protesters prepare to commemorate Juneteenth.

The flyers state “Don’t’ Shoot,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Defund Police” among other things.

Protest organizers say they want to “highlight the oppression of our black LGBTQ+ folks” and “join Utah in celebrating black liberation, history and culture.”

The gathering starts at 1:30 p.m. and will be followed by a block party.

Protesters will be heard shouting “Justice for Bernardo,” a man shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police as he ran away on Memorial Day weekend.

There will also be members of ELI Utah present to encourage people to register to vote.