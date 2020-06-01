Roads in SLC still closed 2 days after protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)—Nearly 48 hours after Saturday’s violent protest downtown and there is still a heavy military and police presence.

The curfew in Salt Lake City expired Monday at 6 a.m. and all travel restrictions are lifted but roads are still blocked off in downtown Salt Lake.

Saturday, protesters damaged city property, local business, and spray painted over parts of the Capitol.













Multiple clean up efforts underway on Monday. Volunteers are coming together to clean up garbage left over from this weekend’s protests.

The mayor is calling on residents to come together.

“It’s past time for us to come together as a community. I know that we have a lot of hard work a head of us and I respectfully request that all of those that are hurting come together and work with me,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

Salt Lake City is also still in the orange phase of COVID-19 restrictions, meaning businesses and residents are still under stricter guidelines.

