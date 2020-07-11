Protesters caused at least $100K in damage at DA’s office, police say

Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal painted and marked the district attorney’s office on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Two police officers in Utah were cleared earlier Thursday in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, an armed man shot at more than 30 times as he ran from police, a decision that prompted his grieving family to heighten their calls for systematic changes to law enforcement. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal painted and marked the district attorney’s office on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Two police officers in Utah were cleared earlier Thursday in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, an armed man shot at more than 30 times as he ran from police, a decision that prompted his grieving family to heighten their calls for systematic changes to law enforcement. District Attorney Sim Gill said Palacios-Carbajal was struck 13 to 15 times as he ran away from Salt Lake City police officers who were investigating a gun-threat call and had yelled for him to drop a gun. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SLCPD says 'vandalism, violence and the use of vehicles to block roadway will no longer be tolerated.'

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Four people arrested after a demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City devolved to violence and property damage.

The protesters were angry over Salt Lake County District Attorney’s decision to not charge officers in the deadly shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

People began to gather outside the DA’s office at 6 p.m. Thursday. A group of around 60 people quickly grew to between 200 and 300.

“Some of the group began to paint the roadway and the District Attorney’s Office while others expressed their opinions thru amplified sound.The group marched around the block returning to the DA’s Office. On their return, some of the group members began to break windows on the building,” said the department in a statement Friday.

Once property damage began to occur, that’s when police said they declared the demonstration an “unlawful” assembly and made multiple announcements for demonstrators to disperse.

Police said he group ultimately broke five windows and painted the roadway and building with red paint causing damage estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

Salt Lake police said one officer sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital.

After protesters blocked traffic with vehicles and became violent throwing rocks and bottles, kicking, and punching, police said officers worked to arrest those who were the “most egregious offenders.”