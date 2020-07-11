Protesters caused at least $100K in damage at DA’s office, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Four people arrested after a demonstration in downtown Salt Lake City devolved to violence and property damage.
The protesters were angry over Salt Lake County District Attorney’s decision to not charge officers in the deadly shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.
People began to gather outside the DA’s office at 6 p.m. Thursday. A group of around 60 people quickly grew to between 200 and 300.
“Some of the group began to paint the roadway and the District Attorney’s Office while others expressed their opinions thru amplified sound.The group marched around the block returning to the DA’s Office. On their return, some of the group members began to break windows on the building,” said the department in a statement Friday.
Once property damage began to occur, that’s when police said they declared the demonstration an “unlawful” assembly and made multiple announcements for demonstrators to disperse.
Police said he group ultimately broke five windows and painted the roadway and building with red paint causing damage estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.
Salt Lake police said one officer sustained a serious, non-life-threatening injury and was transported to an area hospital.
After protesters blocked traffic with vehicles and became violent throwing rocks and bottles, kicking, and punching, police said officers worked to arrest those who were the “most egregious offenders.”