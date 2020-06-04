Officer on administrative leave after questions arise over use of force during Salt Lake City riots

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A police officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted into his use of force during riots in Salt Lake City.
The Ogden Police Department was made aware that the Salt Lake City Police Department was attempting to identify an officer involved in discharging a bean bag round during the Salt Lake City protest on Saturday.
RELATED: ABC4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane
Police said the incident had been captured on a cell phone camera and a doctored video was circulating on the internet. They added that the Salt Lake Tribune had picked up on the internet video and reported on the story.
Police said administrative staff members of the Ogden Police Department recognized the video as an incident that had already been reported by an Ogden officer when they returned from helping the Salt Lake police.
RELATED: Man with cane speaks out after being pushed down by officer in riot gear
The officer was placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs Investigation is conducted into the officer’s use of force. Police said this is standard practice in all use of force investigations.
The Ogden Chief of Police has reportedly contacted the Chief of Salt Lake City Police and taken responsibility for the officer and the investigation.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Salt Lake County leaders come together to ‘implement new vision around Diversity Affairs’
- Utah’s Pacific Islander community hold peaceful demonstration in Salt Lake City
- SLCPD Chief Mike Brown takes a knee to show solidarity with peaceful protesters
- Man who brought bow and arrow to protest in Salt Lake City arrested
- Black Utah Highway Patrol trooper shares his point of view during 5th night of protests downtown SLC