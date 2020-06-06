Michigan mother talks about son’s arrest after allegedly overturning SLCPD cruiser

This photo provided by Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office shows Connor Peebles. A third person has been charged in the destruction of a Salt Lake City police car set on fire during protests over the death of George Floyd. Connor Peebles, 21, of Belmont, Michigan, helped flip the vehicle onto its roof Saturday May 30, 2020, prosecutors said in court documents. Peebles was charged Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with felony counts of criminal mischief and rioting. (Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Three people are arrested and charged for destroying a Salt Lake City Police car during last Saturday’s protests.

21-year-old Connor Peebles of Belmont, Michigan, was the third person arrested. He faces enhanced mischief and riot charges. Peebles is accused of helping flip over a Salt Lake City Police officer’s patrol car.

“He is a kind young man, and he is non-violent,” said Connor’s mother Rose Peebles, as she teared up.

She tells us her son has never been known to protest before and is not affiliated with any group.

“He is just a good kid who got caught up in the moment,” she said

Charging documents state police saw Peebles on video “pushing the patrol car over onto its roof.”

“He was out there hiking and camping; he’s been out there for a couple of weeks,” his mother says.

“He is just a kind loving young man. He is not violent. This is not in his character to do something like that.”

In Iowa, court documents show Peebles was arrested for possession of marijuana.

After that, his mother says he made his way to Utah for a vacation by himself.

“He doesn’t even know anybody out there what so ever,” she adds.

Peebles mother says she got a phone call explaining what happened in Salt Lake City last Saturday.

“He is a free-spirited person. I mean you can’t stop him, he just does what he wants,” she said.

Peebles is facing up to life in prison for the enhanced mischief charges and up to five years for the rioting charges.

He is due back in court on June 19th.