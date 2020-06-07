Lone marine protests with others at Utah state capitol on Friday June 5, 2020. Photo: Robin Pendergrast.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – At Friday’s peaceful demonstration, a lone marine stood for 3 hours in full uniform with protesters in support of Black Lives Matters.

Todd, a Marine with two decorated purple hearts stood at the Utah’s State Capitol with black tape over his mouth reading “I Can’t Breathe” and holding a sign that said “justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and countless others…”







Photo Credit: Robin Pendergrast

Friday’s protest is just one the many demonstrations where Utahn’s have gathered to make their voice heard in response to the killing of George Floyd and others who have died at the hands of violent acts by law enforcement.