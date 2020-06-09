Investigators seek help in identifying individuals suspected of defacing Capitol during protests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah investigators are working to track down people they say are responsible for defacing the State Capitol.

During protests on May 30, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the Utah State Capitol was defaced with graffiti of derogatory messages and images.

DPS has identified several persons of interest who may have participated in the vandalism, and the agency is working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to screen criminal charges where appropriate.

Photo: DPS

Photo: DPS

DPS says it is listening to those seeking reform, but vandalism and property damage “distract from the messaging and efforts of legal demonstrators.”

If you have information that would help investigators identify those who participated in the vandalism, you’re asked to call the State Bureau of Investigation at (801) 965-4747 or (801) 887-3800.