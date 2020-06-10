SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Hundreds of protesters showed up to the City and County building in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning to support Black Lives Matter Utah.

“We need to envision and build a humane public safety system,” Salt Lake City resident Jean Gardner said. “We all must take responsibility to stand up for what is right.”

Lawmakers as well as city and community leaders joined the conversation too encouraging folks to get out and vote.

You can register to vote or check and make sure you’re information is up-to-date at: https://vote.utah.gov/

BLM Utah founder Lex Scott is calling on police reform.

“We have to change the entire system. Police should no longer be able to investigate their own crimes and find themselves innocent,” Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott said.

It’s something protesters like Gardner say they support.

“I’ve been here and I’m trying to be as safe as I can I feel very strongly and passionate about this,” Gardner said.

We reached out to Salt Lake City Police Department who say they are open to dialogue about police reform and support the right to protest.

Read more: Hundreds of people called into a Salt Lake City council meeting Tuesday night to voice their opinions, calling for the council to “defund the police department.”