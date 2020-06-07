Hundreds marched from the Utah State Capitol to Granary Storage on Saturday.

The storage facility, located on 278 West 900 South in Salt Lake City, is where Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal died in an officer-involved shooting with Salt Lake City Police on May 23rd.

Police body camera footage was released on Friday.

The footage drew an apology from Mayor Erin Mendenhall to Palacios-Carbajal’s family.

Governor Gary Herbert is calling for a “thorough and swift” review.

Bernardo’s story is one reason why protesters say they want their voices heard.

“I came out tonight just because I’m angry,” said Deshaun Blackwell, a protestor. “I sat my 13-year-old little brother the other day down and told him how to act around the cops. Just how things need to be with him as a black man and that scares me. I shouldn’t have to do that.”

Protestors also built memorials to Bernardo at the Capitol and in front of the storage facility.