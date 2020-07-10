Officer injured, windows broken at Salt Lake County DA’s office after ruling on police shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) A Salt Lake City police officer was injured during demonstrations after the district attorney announced police were justified in killing an armed, fleeing man.

Salt Lake County District Attorney announced his office would decline to file criminal charges against officers in the shooting death of 22-year-old Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal.

Protests began to gather and march through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City. After windows were broken at the district attorney building, police declared the demonstrations “unlawful.”

Officers clashed with some demonstrators over the course of the evening. SLCPD reported some of its officers were met with pepper spray.

Police said one officer was taken to a local hospital, but they did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Governor Gary Herbert later declared a State of Emergency due to the unrest. The order closes the Utah State Capitol grounds and mobilizes the Utah Department of Public Safety to help with the situation as necessary. The executive order will remain in effect until 11:59 on July 13.