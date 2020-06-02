Governor Herbert declares state of emergency due to civil unrest

Don Gamble cleans up graffiti at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Sunday, May 31, 2020, following protests over the death of George Floyd. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Jeremy Harmon/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest and has temporarily closed the State Capitol Complex to the public.

The decision came in consultation with the Utah Department of Public Safety, according to officials.

The order is effective immediately, and the Capitol campus will remain closed until Saturday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Official State business will continue at the Capitol building throughout the closure. The building has been closed to the public since March 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

View the full Executive Order.