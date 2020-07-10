Gov. Herbert issues Executive Order declaring state of emergency due to civil unrest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest.

On Thursday, July 9 the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced its decision that the officer-involved shooting of Bernardo Palacios- Carbajal was justified under Utah law.

In response to the decision, people showed up outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to protest the ruling.

In governor Herbert’s declaration he pointed out that the “civil unrest have become violent and have resulted in bodily injury and destruction of private and public property including extensive defacement of the Utah State Capitol building.”

As part of the declaration, Gov. Herbert has ordered the closure of the Utah State Capitol building and grounds to everyone except officers and employees of the Utah Executive branch, the Utah Legislature, and the Utah Judiciary.

The order wll remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on July 13, 2020, according to the order.

Read the full declaration below: