District Attorney Sim Gill makes statement after protesters damage his office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Hours after District Attorney Sim Gill announced his office’s findings in the Salt Lake City Police Department use of deadly force when chasing Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal. on May 23rd, protesters vandalized the District attorney offices in Salt Lake City.

Sim Gill has issued a statement sent via press release to ABC4 News here it is in it’s entirety:

Yesterday, this office published its findings in the Salt Lake City Police Department’s use of deadly force on May 23, 2020. Hours later, a few people damaged the District Attorney’s Office Building. More than just paint was spilled and windows broken. It was an unlawful and irresponsible disregard for civic dialogue and community collaboration. The building will be repaired, our work will continue. The vandalism of a few won’t discourage or distract us from continuing our work in the community as we seek improvement, reform, understanding, and respect throughout our community.

The District Attorney’s Office, and the criminal justice system, is often the intersection between people and their government. Sometimes it’s a flashpoint. Last night, we were grateful for the organized, orderly work of the Salt Lake City Police Department led by Chief Brown and Mayor Mendenhall. We also gratefully acknowledge the assistance pledged by Governor Gary Herbert’s Executive Order declaring a state of emergency due to civil unrest. And we’re working closely with law enforcement professionals as they investigate violations of the law. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law. And our office will continue to work closely with investigators to ensure those who ought to be held accountable will be held accountable.

As we always have, we encourage robust civic dialogue. We celebrate free speech and honor the right to dissent without fear of reprisal or retribution. Mutually respectful disagreement enriches every discussion. Last night wasn’t that. We urge the community not to let the misguided and unfortunate actions of a few to set back the progress we’ve seen in the last several weeks. Never before have we been blessed to hear the kinds of dialogue we now hear. We truly believe those who acted out violently last night do not speak the hearts and minds of so many in the community who have worked too hard for too long to have their causes overshadowed by the regressive measures of so few.

To the community we serve, we assure you we will continue to strive to do the right thing, to fulfill our mission to daily earn the respect of our citizens and the trust of our communities with the integrity of our actions and the ethics of our convictions, to maintain the public trust, honor, integrity and pride in our professional responsibilities and judgments, and to serve our citizens.