Salt Lake City Protests
Salt Lake County leaders come together to ‘implement new vision around Diversity Affairs’
Utah's Pacific Islander community hold peaceful demonstration in Salt Lake City
SLCPD Chief Mike Brown takes a knee to show solidarity with peaceful protesters
Video
Man who brought bow and arrow to protest in Salt Lake City arrested
Video
Black Utah Highway Patrol trooper shares his point of view during 5th night of protests downtown SLC
Video
More Salt Lake City Protests Headlines
Salt Lake City officer who pushed down elderly man removed from patrol duties during investigation
Video
Governor Herbert, multicultural leaders hope for a Utah where families of all races feel ‘safe, heard, and valued’
Gallery
Third man charged after police car tipped, burned in protest
George Floyd remembered at memorial service in Minneapolis
Video
Officer on administrative leave after questions arise over use of force during Salt Lake City riots
'Why I protest': Who are the protesters in Utah?
Two men charged after Salt Lake City police car torched during riots
Video
Could this week’s protests threaten the state’s progress with COVID-19?
Video
West Valley City man accused of threatening to kill police on social media, arrested on his way to Salt Lake protest
Fallout over man with bow and arrow at SLC protests
Video
Trending Stories
Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley suspended for using racial slur in 2013 text
SLCPD release bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting on Memorial Day weekend
Salt Lake City officer who pushed down elderly man removed from patrol duties during investigation
Video
Spike in positive COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at a meat processing facility in Cache County
ABC4 News captures police officer armed in protest gear pushing down man with cane
Video
Utah health dept. reports highest daily case count ever, 439 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Two men charged after Salt Lake City police car torched during riots
Video
Gov. Herbert announces current COVID-19 phases to stay the same across the state
Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall apologizes to family of man killed by police Memorial Day weekend
Video
Senator Mike Lee calls eviction of Utah Guardsman from D.C. hotel 'shameful, petty'