SLC residents return home after suspect arrested in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: All residents were allowed to return home around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police in Salt Lake City are responding to a possibly armed barricaded suspect at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

SLCPD said a couple of their officers had been there earlier trying to make contact with a person who lives in the apartments and was allegedly in an argument with a former tenant or significant other. Police were unable to determine the relationship between the two.

It was reported the person in question may have a gun. A portion of the complex was evacuated as law enforcement continues to attempt to reach the suspect.

Witnesses tell ABC4 a SWAT truck has arrived on scene but that has not yet been confirmed.

*Developing* ABC4 will provide an update once more information is obtained.

