Salt Lake City police investigating suspicious package left at bank

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was left at a bank on Wednesday.
No other details about the package have been released at this moment. No suspects have been identified yet.
This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information
