Salt Lake City Police deliver candy to local elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department traveled to local elementary schools on Thursday to make sure a pandemic didn’t get in the way of some elementary school kids getting their sweet Halloween treats.

According to a news release from SLCPD, the brave men and women in blue delivered 3.560 bags of candy and other Halloween goodies to 16 local Title 1 schools.

The goodie bags, which also contained coloring books stickers, pencils, and small toys, were distributed as a part of the schools’ lunch programs.

“I am so sad we won’t be having our Halloween Fun Fest this year, but I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to remind the children that we miss them and love them,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

According to a release, SLCPD also said that even though there is a pandemic, the police have still been involved with the Salt Lake City School District, as school resource officers have been assisting with the school lunch pick up programs.

“We’re grateful for the support we receive from the Salt Lake City Police Department. Our school Halloween celebrations will look a little different this year, but our partnership with SLCPD will help us make sure our kids still feel connected and cared for,” Interim Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District Larry Madden said.

