Salt Lake City marks anniversary of arrival of African slaves in America with dedication of burial marker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African slaves in America on Thursday.

The anniversary was marked with the dedication of a burial marker in the city cemetery.

The city dedicated the first grave marker for Tom, an enslaved pioneer who was buried in the Salt Lake City Cemetery in 1862.

“At the time this happened, you can imagine how dehumanizing our community was around people of color and the lack of respect and proper burial needs to be rectified,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

The city says the placement and dedication of the marker are a result of research initially conducted by Mark Smith, the former sexton of the cemetery.

Tom was born in Tennesse in or around the year 1820 and lived through the hardships of both American slavery and westward expansion, according to a collection of records.

Harden Wells Church inherited ownership of Tom from his father and records show they traveled with Tom to the Utah territory as members of Abraham Smoot’s overland migrant company.

Smoot was a well-known pioneer and the second mayor of Salt Lake City and eventually acquired Tom, according to 1850 census records.

Tom was reportedly baptized in the Sugarhouse ward by Henry A. Cheever on June 24, 1854. He died in 1862 at the age of 42 and was buried in the pauper’s section of the cemetery.

The cause of Tom’s death was listed as “inflammation of the chest.”

Mayor Biskupski said her hope was that there will be many opportunities to find the names of every slave that was buried in that cemetery so that they may also get a proper burial. She believes it is something that should have been done a long time ago.

