WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake City man was hit and killed by a car while walking down a Wendover street early Sunday morning.

Police say the 63-year-old man was walking on the road near the 100 block of Wendover Blvd. when he was hit by a car just after midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released.

