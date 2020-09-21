Salt Lake City Library reopening amid the pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Library will reopen today, September 21st amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The library says they will have express services for people who want to come, which includes 30-minute computer sessions, access to fax/copy machines, holds pickup and reference assistance.

Library staff says they will be following social distancing recommendations and cleaning protocols.

They are also making masks or face coverings required before entering the building and ask people to not use the library if they are experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

To see a list of their COVID-19 precautions, click here.