SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City was in the top ten least “Grinchy” cities in the U.S. this holiday season.

A study by FinanceBuzz, looked at 50 of America’s biggest cities on communal celebrations and decorations, holiday shopping, the holiday season of giving, holiday cheer, and holiday jeer.

Salt Lake City was #8 least Grinchiest city in the U.S., despite Salt Lake City being among four other cities for having the fewest holiday events and festivals among major cities in the U.S. (the other four cities were: Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham and Louisville).

The study found New York to be the Grinchiest city for having the nation’s lowest rates of holiday decoration shops, Christmas tree lots, gift shops, and food banks per 100,000 people.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Other facts: