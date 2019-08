SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City is welcoming the world this week as host of the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference.

The event takes place Monday through Wednesday at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

It’s the first time the conference has been hosted outside of UN headquarters in the United States.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to talk about what we can expect from the conference, and what it means for the area.

