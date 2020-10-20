Salt Lake City has first day of in-person voting with COVID-19 precautions in place

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the first day of in-person voting for those in Salt Lake County, and some Utahns are taking their vote to the polls.

“We wanted to make sure that it counted and so that the mail-in voting the signature thing was verified,” said voter Jake Guckert.

“I messed up on my mail-in ballot, so I needed to come out and do early voting,” said another voter Charles Andrew.

In an effort to keep voters safe and to limit the spread of COVID-19, masks, along with a six-foot distance in between voters is required at all voting locations. And election official Justin Lee said counties do have some leeway as to how things are done.

“There’s a few different things counties are doing,” Lee said. “One, they’ll be wiping off surfaces, some counties will have pens they’ll give to voters, so they’ll be one use pens, so they’re not using that over and over.”

Unless extra help is needed, Lee said the state is encouraging Utahns to vote by mail or drop their ballot in a drop box.

“We are concerned. We don’t want too many people in one place and we don’t want voting to become some kind of super spreader event,” Lee said.

if you do plan to vote early, dates vary by county, so make sure to check with your county clerk.

You can register to vote statewide by October 23 or on election day at an early voting or polling location near you.