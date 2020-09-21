Salt Lake City Fire crews work to extinguish large grass fire near SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire crews are working to extinguish a grass fire north of the Salt Lake International Airport.

The fire has burned about 50 acres and is 85 percent contained, according to fire officials.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Fire Department

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause if the fire is still under investigation.