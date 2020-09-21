Salt Lake City Fire crews work to extinguish large grass fire near SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire crews are working to extinguish a grass fire north of the Salt Lake International Airport.

The fire has burned about 50 acres and is 85 percent contained, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause if the fire is still under investigation.

