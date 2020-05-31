SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the entire city of Salt Lake being on a curfew restriction until Monday morning, citizens are wondering exactly what that means.

The curfew started at 8 p.m. Saturday and is in affect until Monday morning at 6. This includes anyone who resides or planned on visiting Salt Lake City during this time.

Alert sent to phones indicating the cufew was in affect

This woud mean that individuals should not be out on the streets and should not be in any public place. Travel is limited to going to the airport, seeking medical care, fleeing from any dangerous sitation and the homeless.

The exceptions to this are police, fire, medical personnel and media.

Salt Lake City is also still in the orange phase of COVID-19 restrictions, meaning businesses and residents are still under stricter guidelines.

