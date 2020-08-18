Watch Live Now: Salt Lake City Council, Mayor Mendenhall to consider Commission on Racial Equity in Policing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two meetings today from the Salt Lake City Council and Mayor Mendenhall. At 2 p.m. the city leaders will consider the establishment of a new commission on racial equity in policing, then possibly vote on it in a second meeting at 7 p.m.

Mayor Mendenhall and Cheif Mike Brown at Press Conference (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The first meeting, at 2 p.m. is a work session meeting. The mayor and council members will look at the creation of the commission and discuss efforts on various project city staff are working on related to racial equity and policing in the city.

The council is expected to address community concerns about, race, equity, and justice in relation to law enforcement policies, procedures, budget, and ordinances.

Salt Lake City Council, courtesy Salt Lake City

The second meeting at 7 p.m. is the formal meeting where the council will consider adopting the joint resolution with Mayor Mendenhall establishing the commission on Racial Equity in Policing.

You can watch both meetings here on ABC4.com.