Salt Lake City Council approves boundary change with Millcreek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that authorizes a boundary adjustment between Salt Lake City and Millcreek.

The agreement involves adjusting the cities’ boundaries in an area bordered by 1300 East Street and Highland Drive, and Miller Avenue and Woodland Avenue, with land moving from Salt Lake City’s jurisdiction to Millcreek.

The agreement also moves an area including a roundabout to Millcreek’s jurisdiction at approximately 2300 East Street and 2700 South Street.

Millcreek wants to build up its downtown and the Salt Lake City Council approved the sale of a few blocks of land to the neighboring city. Millcreek has agreed to pay Salt Lake City for the property over the next 10 years.

Millcreek’s city council will ratify their vote at their council meeting next week.

Once adopted, the two cities will then need to file paperwork with the Lieutenant Governor’s office before the end of April 2020. The boundary adjustment should then be final on July 1, 2020.

