Salt Lake City church worker sentenced for attempting to solicit sex from a minor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who was working at a church in Salt Lake City was sentenced Wednesday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

David Strong, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after attempting to solicit sex from an undercover agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Strong began messaging the agent on April 11, 2021, on a social media site and was aware that the girl he was talking to was 13-years-old. In the messages, Strong asked the girl to come over to his house in West Jordan and “drink alcohol and get high,” according to court documents.

Through four days of messaging, Strong continually asked the girl to come over to his house to play games and watch movies with him.

Court documents say Strong told the minor that he was working in a church in Salt Lake City and sent her a picture of him in a church robe, insisting that she “could trust him because of his position.”

After leaving the church that same evening, Strong began describing the sexual acts that he wanted to conduct with the girl, to her. He offered to give the minor methamphetamine.

Strong agreed to pick the girl up at what he believed to be her dad’s home in Kaysville, Utah but was ended up arriving at a church not far from the address. He was taken into custody and interviewed by police.

Strong will also have to serve 240 months of supervised release once he serves his sentence.