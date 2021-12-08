Salt Lake City-based lab ordered to pay $2 million for ‘environmental crimes’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based laboratory has been ordered to pay $2 million dollars for environmental crimes committed in South Salt Lake.

Cytozyme Labratories, Inc. has pled guilty to two counts of Unlawful Discharge of Pollutants. The lab has been ordered to pay $2 million dollars within 30 days.

“The defendants in this case illegally discharged pollutants for years from their South Salt Lake, Utah facility into the local sewer system,” said Special Agent in Charge Lance Ehrig of EPA’s Criminal Enforcement Program for the West-Central Area Office. “This case shows that EPA and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting community water systems and holding responsible those who violate water pollution regulations.”

The lab had been investigated for nearly two years by The Investigations Division of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, local Environmental Protection Agency officers, the Salt Lake County Health Department, South Salt Lake Public Works, and the Central Valley Water Reclamation Facility.

The charges against the lab were filed on Oct. 27 by the Salt Lake County District Attorneys Office.

“Accountability matters.” Said District Attorney Sim Gill. “This is one of the largest criminal fines a corporation has faced for polluting in Utah history. Our job is not only to help keep our community safe but also our environment. Protecting our resources today ensures a better future for our children and community.”

According to the company’s website, Cytozyme uses “naturally derived products to help to ensure optimal food production, grower profitability, and environmental health.”