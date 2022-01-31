Salt Lake City Arts Council receives massive federal grant

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Local arts in Salt Lake City will receive a major boost thanks to a large federal grant.

The Salt Lake City Arts Council will receive $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

The Salt Lake City Arts Council was among 66 local arts agencies nationwide chosen as a grant recipient and was the only organization chosen in Utah. The grant aims to bolster the arts and cultural sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the past two years, we have seen many crises unfold in our city,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “For so many Salt Lakers and visitors to our city, we turned to art to reflect, rebuild, and heal through these times. Many artists encountered hardships in sustaining their livelihoods during this time. I am excited to see how the Salt Lake City Arts Council can distribute these funds, helping our local creative economy recover for the benefit of our local individual artists, nonprofit organizations, and residents alike.”

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including the Salt Lake City Arts Council, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that the American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, the NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

For more information on the Salt Lake City Arts Council City Arts Grants Program, click here.