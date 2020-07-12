Salt Lake City apartment fire caused by unattended candle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An unattended candle caught a Salt lake City apartment on fire Sunday morning and sent a resident to the hospital, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says a tenant in one of the apartments at 1482 South Roberta Street lit a candle then fell asleep. The candle subsequently caught the drapes on fire.

Firefighters responded just before 9 a.m. and quickly put the fire out, but the tenant in the apartment that caught fire was taken to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

Damage to the apartment was minor. Firefighters remind residents to never leave a candle unattended.