Salt Lake City adds $1.1 million in funding to rent, mortgage, and re-housing programs

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced $1.1 million in additional funds to help existing community housing programs. The funding will help city residents, including undocumented residents, that are facing temporary financial crisis’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Salt Lake City is committed to dedicating as much as we can to efforts that benefit families still struggling from job loss or income instability — especially those who have yet to receive federal stimulus dollars,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “Housing is, of course, a top priority, and we’re glad we were able to allocate more funding to help transition individuals experiencing homelessness into permanent housing, and also help those struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.”

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, the funds will be allocated to three community partner programs focused on specific needs:

Rapid Re-Housing

Rental Assistance

Mortgage Assistance

With the eviction moratorium and the $600 additional unemployment benefit now expired, many families are losing the safety nets that kept them from homelessness.

“Many Americans are one paycheck away from homelessness, and this issue disproportionately affects our communities of color,” said Lani Eggertsen-Goff, Director of the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Division. “Each year, the City budgets millions of dollars to housing, but this year the need has grown significantly. This additional funding will make a big difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

The city has been announcing other programs, and this is in addition to programs the city has put in place to offset the impacts of the pandemic such as:

$1 million to the Emergency Loan Program for Business early in the pandemic

Proposed $1.6 million to expand Youth and Family Services programs

Expanded efforts to address digital equity

Tip your Server partnership with Downtown Alliance

5-month-long Temporary Suspension of Paid Parking Meters

#RaiseUpSLC, a fundraising effort focused on providing $500 debit cards to residents in need through the Accelerator for America non-profit organization

Here are the agencies that are in Salt Lake where you can seek help: