Salt Lake Chamber launches campaign to help businesses ‘Stay safe and stay open’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Chamber announced the launch of “Stay Safe to Stay Open,” a campaign to inform and support businesses in following COVID-19 guidelines from the Utah Department of Health.

The initiative was introduced Thursday with an invitation for businesses to take a pledge that they will follow best practices to protect employees and customers. Businesses that take the pledge will receive a “seal of approval” to display in their commercial locations and be included in an online searchable database, as well as other collateral to display in windows, on tables, and near the cash register, according to organizers.

“In recent days we have been reminded of the need to focus on the health imperative when it comes to coronavirus,” said Derek Miller, president, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “Along with that imperative is the need to appropriately support economic engagement and job creation. Stay Safe to Stay Open seeks to balance these imperatives in a way that supports businesses as they support their customers, allowing them to pledge that they are complying with guidelines set out by the Utah Department of Health and contained in the Utah Leads Together plan.”

As part of the campaign, organizers say participating businesses pledge their teams will follow state health guidelines to:

1. Conduct temperature checks before work and stay home when sick;

2. Wash hands frequently and avoid touching face and eyes;

3. Practice physical distancing including wearing face coverings in close common areas;

4. Learn about high-risk groups and help protect them;

5. Cover mouths when coughing or sneezing;

6. Clean high touch surfaces frequently; and,

7. Follow public health guidance as updated.

The “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign is a partnership with the Salt Lake Chamber and the Utah Department of Health, supported by government, business and community leaders.

According to the Utah Department of Health Acting Executive Director General Jefferson Burton, “Combating this virus requires vigilance from all parts of our community. As important as it is for individuals to follow health guidance to protect themselves and their families, it is equally as important for the businesses they visit to provide an environment they can have confidence in. We applaud the Utah business community for their commitment to follow our health guidelines and give their customers confidence that they can engage safely.”

Campaign organizers say taking the “Stay Safe to Stay Open” pledge is as easy as 1… 2… 3

1. Go to stayopenutah.com and take the pledge to follow the guidelines above.

2. Fill out the short form so customers can find your business in the pledge database.

3. Receive an email confirmation with instructions on how to obtain the signage that demonstrates your company has taken the pledge.

Information and updates for commercial enterprises and consumers can also be found at stayopenutah.com, including a comprehensive database of participating organizations throughout the state.

“Our businesses are proud to commit to ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open,’” said Steve Starks, Chief Executive Officer for the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “The safety and wellbeing of our employees and our customers is paramount. It is important to prioritize best practices in our places of business so that we can continue to serve our customers and provide opportunities for our employees. We not only want to comply, but we want to provide a level of comfort for our guests. The more businesses that take this pledge, the better our public health and the greater our ability to keep our economy going.”