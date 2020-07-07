Salt Lake Chamber congratulates Lt. Governor Spencer Cox on becoming Republican gubernatorial nominee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Derek Miller, president, and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber issued a statement on the announcement of Lt. Governor Spencer Cox becoming the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

In his statement he said:

“Congratulations to Lt. Governor Spencer Cox for running a robust campaign and being selected as the Republican candidate in the 2020 gubernatorial election. We look forward to a dynamic and constructive race between Cox and Democratic candidate Professor Chris Peterson.

“Lt. Governor Cox has demonstrated leadership at many levels of government from holding city, county and statewide offices. From advocating for computer science education, developing our rural workforce to strengthening our state’s long-term economic prosperity, he has been a true champion of Utah.

“The down ballot and federal races are exciting and we believe the people of Utah will send the best representation to our state house and Congress. No matter who is elected, we pledge to work with our next Governor and elected officials to support the voice of business, rebuild our community prosperity as we recover from the coronavirus, and help our state thrive economically.”