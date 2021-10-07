Salt Lake Bike Officer finds drugs, gun during traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City Police Officer found illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm and cash during a traffic stop Thursday.

The Pioneer Bike Officer initially stopped the vehicle for a registration violation in Salt Lake City.

Upon the officer’s discovery, the driver of the vehicle had a variety of drugs in the car that were stored in different size bags. The officer also found unmarked blue pills during the stop.

In a tweet, Salt Lake City Police say, “Community safety is our No. 1 priority.”

The latest data from Salt Lake City Police showed a 10 percent increase in gun violence and violent crimes from 2020 to 2021.

Crimes like theft and aggravated assault have gone up rapidly throughout Salt Lake City and the state.

Also, just last week a report released by the FBI showed that there were more victims of violent crimes in Utah in 2020 than any year in the past decade and that the homicide rate was 24% above the 10-year average.

Sgt. Mark Wian tells ABC4 that the department is committed to holding criminals accountable regardless of the shortage of officers.