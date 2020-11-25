Salt Lake Airport officials say less departing holiday passengers is safer but hurts the economy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Despite record-high COVID- 19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and a limited travel recommendation from the CDC, 13,500 passengers will depart the Salt Lake Airport the day before Thanksgiving.

The day before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest at the airport, last year about 26,000 passengers departed.

One passenger, Tupou Harris says flying from Hawaii to Salt Lake was worth the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19 to spend time with family.

“It’s important to see family too, so what can you do,” Harris said. And she is not alone. “Well, I am not getting any younger so I want to spend time with my family,” Hawaii passenger Bai Aui said.

Airport officials say less passengers could have an economic impact.

“There is an economic impact on the concessions, on the airlines and everyone- we are all adapting to the changing number of passengers, Airport spokesperson Nancy Vollmer said.

TSA says last Friday nearly 1 million Americans flew which is a record high since pre-COVID.

Although Salt Lake’s new airport isn’t seeing record numbers, officials say it is still being put to good use. “The good news about having a larger airport during the pandemic is people can spread out,” Vollmer said.

There are strict social distancing guidelines in place. Everyone must wear a mask in the airport and onboard a flight. To reduce crowds, only ticketed passengers can enter the airport.

The airport says about 14,000 passengers will be returning Sunday, after the holiday.