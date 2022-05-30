UTAH (ABC4) – As the weather warms up and more swimming pools are opening, ABC4 took a closer look at how to keep your children safe while still enjoying water activities this summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the second leading cause of death in children under the age of 14.

“Drowning is not what you see in the movies, it’s not loud, they’re not screaming for help,” said Brittany Groesbeck, owner of Big Blue Swim School. “Usually, it always happens below the surface of the water.”

This is something Groesbeck knows all too well. In 2014, Broesbeck was at a local recreation center with her husband Zack when they witnessed something tragic.

“There was a lot of screaming and yelling and whistleblowing, and then complete silence as we realized there was a little boy being pulled out of the water,” she recalls.

That little boy was 7-years-old and tragically, he did not survive.

“The family was there, and just to see their sorrow and their anguish, it was awful,” said Groesbeck.

After this experience, Groesbeck and her husband felt inspired to do something to prevent this from happening to other families.

On June 27, the couple will be opening the first Big Blue Swim School in Utah at Cottonwood Heights. This will be one of nine coming to Utah. Groesbeck strongly encourages parents to consider placing their children into swimming lessons.

“We know that through formal swim lessons, that [drowning] can be decreased by 88 percent,” she said.

And as parents take their kids to pools this summer, it’s important to keep an eye on them at all times and to designate an adult to be a “water watcher.”

“[Think], it’s my turn right now to watch the kids, I need to put my phone down, stop reading my book, stop chatting with others, and again rotate the tasks every 15 minutes or something, take turns,” said Jessica Strong, the community health director for Primary Children’s Hospital.

Groesbeck also says parents need to ensure their children have proper life jackets.

“Make sure they are form-fitted, that they are fitted to that child, and make sure that you’re not using something like a pool noodle for floatation,” advises Groesbeck. “You want to make sure you have something that is specifically designed for that.”

To learn more about the Big Blue Swim School coming to Utah, visit their website.