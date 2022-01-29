“Sad to see this again”: Neighbors on edge after recent house fires

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – On the evening of Jan. 27 neighbors gasped in horror as they watched a fire ravage through a West Jordan trailer park leaving nothing behind of homes but ash and rubble.

The fire occurred on Country squire drive near 8400 South and 4000 West. According to West Jordan fire officials, they arrived to find a trailer and two sheds fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials tell ABC4 an investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing, but they did disclose that there were explosions and fireworks may have been involved.

One neighbor ABC4 spoke with says initially he thought something hit his house, as he lives just three houses down. Stacey Norton recalls hearing multiple sirens but at first didn’t see them. He says he believes the firefighters may have originally gone to neighboring mobile park Villa west which sits behind Country squire homes.

“Five minutes to 10pm, it scared the daylights out of me,” is how Norton described the incident. Eventually, fire crews responded and were able to knock the fire down while ensuring neighbors on both sides of the mobile home were not impacted.

Stacey Norton says this recent fire gave him a bit of deja vu, saying he was “worried to death because it was two months to the day we had homes burned.”

On Nov. 26, 2021, a 2-alarm fire destroyed 2 homes and a garage on Susan’s Way, which is a just steps away from Thursday night’s incident.

While fire officials say it’s unlikely the two incidents are related, they tell ABC4 that the Nov. 26 fire is still under investigation.

However, Norton he says the two incidents happening within months of each other still hits too close for comfort. “It’s sad to see this around the corner…again,” says Norton.