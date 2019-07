PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are working to repair a 6-inch gas main in front of Chick-fil-A that was struck Monday evening.

Officials say the road between 500 West and 300 West is closed while they address the issue.

Dominion Energy is on the way to help with repairs as well, according to officials.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Please take alternate routes to get to the businesses in the area. — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) July 23, 2019

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

