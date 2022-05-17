GARDEN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a semi-truck rollover crash near Bear Lake on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along US-89 around 6 a.m.

UHP says the runaway semi-truck was traveling on the eastbound lanes of US-89 when it came to an intersection with Bear Lake Blvd.

The driver told authorities he experienced an “equipment issue” and couldn’t stop. The driver tried turning left when approaching the intersection, but the speed caused the truck to roll over and crash.

The truck can be seen lying completely on its side, with the windshield popped out and damage sustained to the trailer.

Authorities say the trailer was loaded with water bottles that mostly stayed contained inside the trailer during the incident.

Troopers say no injuries were sustained during the crash. Crews are working to clear the scene and turn the truck upright again.

The overturned vehicle is blocking nearby roads along the intersection. Officials have set up a detour route for drivers headed to the area at this time.