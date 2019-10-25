Live Now
Rule allowing ATVs in Utah’s national parks rescinded

News

by: BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 2013 photo mountain bikers near the end of their 75-mile trip as they make the steep climb on the Mineral Bottom Road after riding the White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A rule that would have allowed ATVs on certain roads in the five national parks in Utah has been rescinded by the National Park Service.

The agency said in a news release Friday that it changed its mind after further consultation with Department of Interior secretary David Bernhardt, whose department includes the National Park Service. The agency didn’t provide reasons for the reversal.

The rule would have gone into effect Nov. 1 to conform to a state law that allows any “street-legal” vehicle on state and county roads.

Instead, a long-standing ban on ATVs in parks will remain.

Ashley Korenblat, an advocate for preserving public lands and CEO of Western Spirit Cycling in Moab, Utah, applauded a move she said will ensure ATVs aren’t crammed into already congested national parks.

