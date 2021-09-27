Rudy Gobert to host inaugural youth basketball camp in Murray

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will host his first co-ed youth basketball camp on October 16 and 17.

The camp, which is hosted by Gobert in partnership with the Celebrity Sports Academy, will take place at the BWII Sports Academy in Murray just before the regular season begins. It will be for beginner to advanced players ages 7 to 18.

Basketball campers will go through two stations, the Skill and Drill and the Agility stations. Focus will be given to mastering basic skills as well as improving technique during the first station. The second station will focus on speed, strength, and footwork.

Tournaments will be played on both days with elimination rounds on the second day.

On the final day of the camp, parents and campers will have the opportunity to participate in the Rudy Gobert Skills Challenge. They will go up against two-time NBA All Star and the three-time Defensive Player of the year.

All sales from the camp will benefit Rudy’s Kids Foundation.

Space is limited and is expected to sell out. To register, go to the Celebrity Sports Academy page at https://www.celebritysportsacademy.com/