SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as if the David Ochoa saga has come to a finish.

Real Salt Lake is trading disgruntled goalkeeper to D.C. United for allocation money.

The deal was first reported by the Washington Post. The trade is still awaiting MLS approval, according to the report.

Ochoa started 25 games in goal for RSL in 2021, but has yet to see the field this season after losing the starting job to Zac MacMath.

Because Ochoa is in the final year of his contract, United would pay a portion of the unspecified allocation money right away and the full balance only if Ochoa signs a new contract with D.C. United, according to the report.

If he does not sign with D.C. United at the end of the season, Ochoa seems likely to pursue opportunities abroad. Clubs in Europe and Mexico have shown interest in the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

Ochoa was sidelined early in the season with quadriceps and hand injuries, but since then Ochoa has been absent for what Real Salt Lake has called personal reasons.

Just last year, Ochoa seemed to be RSL’s long-term solution at goalkeeper ever since the great Nick Rimando retired as the league’s all-time winningest goalie. He recorded five shutouts during the season, and made a couple of game-winning penalty kick saves in a playoff game against Seattle as RSL advanced to the Western Conference Final.

This season, Ochoa has made several appearances for the Real Monarchs of the USL, but has only appeared in one U.S. Open Cup match with Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake (9-7-6) currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings headed into Saturday’s showdown at San Jose.